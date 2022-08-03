Guardians and Diamondbacks play to determine series winner

Cleveland has a 26-20 record in home games and a 53-50 record overall. The Guardians have a 27-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona has a 19-30 record on the road and a 46-57 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 34-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .304 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 50 RBI. Steven Kwan is 16-for-45 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 49 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 9-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.09 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

