Guardians and Cardinals meet in series rubber match

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (24-30, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (22-29, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.55 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Guardians: Hunter Gaddis (1-1, 5.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -140, Guardians +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cleveland has an 11-15 record in home games and a 22-29 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.79.

St. Louis is 24-30 overall and 13-15 in road games. The Cardinals have a 17-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with seven home runs while slugging .403. Jose Ramirez is 9-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong is 7-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

