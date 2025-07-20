Guardians and Athletics play in series rubber match

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (8-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (5-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -138, Athletics +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Athletics are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Cleveland is 21-24 at home and 47-50 overall. The Guardians are 30-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The Athletics have a 42-58 record overall and a 22-27 record on the road. The Athletics have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .422.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 42 RBIs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10 for 35 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson leads the Athletics with a .327 batting average, and has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBIs. Nick Kurtz is 15 for 36 with five home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .201 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.