Guardians and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
X

Los Angeles Angels (12-21, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (21-12, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (1-3, 7.45 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 6.59 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -132, Angels +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cleveland has a 21-12 record overall and a 9-5 record at home. The Guardians are 16-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 12-21 overall and 8-10 in road games. The Angels have gone 4-16 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with seven home runs while slugging .509. Will Brennan is 10-for-33 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 3-7, .251 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Teen’s message to those feeling left out is ‘you matter’
2
Column: Caring for family with dementia is a superhero task
3
Lakota names former district teacher new school superintendent
4
Pro-Palestine encampment at Miami U. disperses to avoid suspensions
5
Butler County deputy involved in shooting of suspect
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top