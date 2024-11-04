Guardians' All-Star David Fry has elbow surgery. Fry was postseason star for AL Central champions

Guardians All-Star and postseason star David Fry had reconstructive surgery on his right elbow and is expected to need at least sixth months of rehab and recovery before he can hit for the defending AL Central champions
Cleveland Guardians' David Fry, second from right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 7-5. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez )

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry, second from right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 7-5. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez )
news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians All-Star and postseason star David Fry had reconstructive surgery on his right elbow and is expected to need at least sixth months of rehab and recovery before he can hit for the defending AL Central champions.

The team said Monday that Fry, an invaluable utility player, underwent surgery on Oct. 30 in Dallas. Fry was unable to catch or play in the field for the final few months this season because of pain in his elbow.

The Guardians expect Fry will need 6 to 8 months before he can be their designated hitter. It will be up to a year of recovery before he plays in the field.

The 28-year-old Fry batted .263 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs this season.

He was clutch in the playoffs, hitting a go-ahead homer in Game 4 at Detroit as the Guardians rallied to win the AL Division Series, and connecting for a walk-off, two-run homer in the 10th inning to beat the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The Guardians had several other roster moves. Outfielder Myles Straw accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus. Also, reliever James Karinchak was activated from the 60-day injured list, outrighted and has been granted free agency.

The team also activated left-hander Sam Hentges and right-hander Trevor Stephan from the 60-day injured list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry watches his hit against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in Game 5 of the baseball AL Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry breaks his bat while hitting a single against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in Game 5 of the baseball AL Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry celebrates after hitting a game-winning two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 7-5. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry celebrates after hitting a game-winning two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 7-5. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trenton man killed in Jeep roll over in Madison Twp. identified
2
Hamilton proposes multiyear increase in storm sewer rates
3
Trial continued for Middletown man charged in death of woman found in...
4
Liberty Park gets new equipment; ‘stegosaurus climber’ stays
5
Middletown man killed in single-vehicle crash Friday on North...