Guardians aim to stop 6-game losing streak, take on the Angels

Los Angeles has a 7-5 record at home and a 12-7 record overall. The Angels have a 5-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland is 3-3 at home and 7-11 overall. The Guardians rank seventh in the AL with 16 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 12 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and five home runs). Taylor Ward is 13-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Owen Miller has eight doubles, two home runs and seven RBI while hitting .450 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 9-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

