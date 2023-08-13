Guardians aim to end 5-game road skid, play the Rays

Cleveland Guardians (56-62, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (71-48, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (8-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (12-6, 3.34 ERA, .97 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -193, Guardians +162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians visit the Tampa Bay Rays looking to stop a five-game road slide.

Tampa Bay has gone 40-21 at home and 71-48 overall. The Rays have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .327.

Cleveland has a 56-62 record overall and a 25-34 record in road games. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .323 for the Rays. Wander Franco is 17-for-41 with a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Guardians: 3-7, .224 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.