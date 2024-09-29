Guardians aim to avoid series sweep against the Astros

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ryan Gusto (0-0); Guardians: Nick Sandlin (8-0, 3.75 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -186, Astros +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 92-69 record overall and a 50-30 record in home games. The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.61.

Houston has gone 42-38 on the road and 88-73 overall. The Astros have a 71-19 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Astros are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 108 RBI while hitting .243 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-38 with five doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .308 batting average, and has 34 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 69 walks and 86 RBI. Kyle Tucker is 17-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Astros: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (knee), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (knee), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.