Guardians add starting pitcher before deadline, acquire RHP Alex Cobb from Giants for prospects

Cleveland sent left-handed pitching prospect Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named to the Giants for Cobb, who was a teammate with Guardians first-year manager Stephen Vogt at Tampa Bay in 2012.

He was also the winning pitcher against Cleveland in the 2013 AL wild card game.

Cobb made six minor league starts in July, going 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA while striking out 24 and walking seven in 18 1/3 innings. Cobb, who made the All-Star team in 2023, was on the verge of returning to the majors but developed a blister on his right index finger during his last outing, for Triple-A San Jose on Friday.

Cobb went 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts last season and has a $10 million salary this year. He can become a free agent after the World Series.

He is 77-75 with a 3.85 ERA in 230 starts in 12 seasons.

Cobb has also pitched for Tampa Bay, Baltimore and Los Angeles Angels.

On Monday, the Guardians acquired outfielder Lane Thomas from the Washington Nationals for three prospects — pitcher Alex Clemmey and infielders José Tena and Rafael Ramirez Jr. Thomas made his debut for Cleveland against Detroit, batting second and starting in right field.

He got his first hit in the eighth inning and scored on José Ramírez's homer as the Guardians won 5-0.

Cleveland has spent much of the season juggling its rotation after losing ace Shane Bieber after just two starts an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. The Guardians sent starters Logan Allen and Triston McKenzie to the minor leagues after they struggled.

They signed free agent Matthew Boyd last month and could have the 33-year-old left-hander in the rotation soon. Boyd had Tommy John surgery on June 28 last year while with Detroit. He has thrown 12 innings in minor league starts on July 16, 21 and 26 and is to pitch for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

