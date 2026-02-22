Guardians add needed right-handed bat by reaching minor league deal with first baseman Rhys Hoskins

Hoskins, 32, will compete with two left-handed hitters, Kyle Manzardo and C.J. Kayfus, at first base.

“He’s got a chance to come into camp, make an impact and possibly make the team," Vogt told Cleveland.com. "He’s a right-handed bat who can play first base and DH. Obviously, we don’t have a lot of right-handed bats in camp.”

Hoskins played for Milwaukee the last two seasons following six seasons with Philadelphia. He hit .237 with 12 homers in 279 at-bats last season after hitting .214 with 26 homers and 82 RBIs in 2024.

The Brewers declined their $18 million option on Hoskins after last season. Hoskins received a $4 million buyout that completed a $34 million, two-year contract. MLB.com reported Hoskins would earn $1.5 million from Cleveland if he makes the opening day roster.

