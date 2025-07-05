Guardians activate Paul Sewald from injured list, Shane Bieber faces hitters

Guardians pitcher Paul Sewald was activated off the injured list before Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers
FILE - Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Paul Sewald throws during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, March 27, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians pitcher Paul Sewald was activated off the injured list before Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

The right-hander had been sidelined since April 29 with a right shoulder stain. Sewald is 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA in 14 appearances this season. The 34-year-old also struggled with injuries last season with Arizona.

Left-hander Doug Nikhazy was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

Also on Saturday, Shane Bieber threw 30 pitches to hitters from Double-A Akron as he continues to come back from last year’s Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Manager Stephen Vogt said Bieber would be expected to face hitters one more time before possibly beginning a rehabilitation assignment. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has been sidelined for one month after experiencing soreness after a rehab start on May 31 in Arizona and a bullpen session three days later.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

