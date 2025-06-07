Guardians ace Shane Bieber stays optimistic despite facing setback in rehab

Bieber is in the middle of a seven-day pause from throwing after experiencing soreness in his right elbow following his first rehab start on May 31 and a bullpen session on Tuesday.

The right-hander was scheduled to make his second rehab start with Double-A Akron on Friday before being shut down.

“My mind went back to a very close buddy of mine said a few weeks or a few months back when I was starting bullpens. He was like, ‘Just don’t freak out. If you get a setback, everybody gets at least one,’” Bieber said before Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. “I was hoping to be that anomaly, but at the same time, maybe it’s just part of the process and I’m trying to listen to my elbow and my body and do what’s best for myself and the team in the long term.”

Bieber will be checked again the middle of next week before the team's medical staff and specialist Dr. Keith Meister decide the next steps.

Bieber threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in an Arizona Complex League game on May 31, which was his 30th birthday. The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner faced nine batters, allowed one hit and struck out five while throwing 42 pitches.

“I’m a little frustrated with the timing of it as I get out here to Cleveland and join the team, but unfortunately, these rehab processes aren’t exactly linear,” Bieber said. “I’ve had a fantastic progression up to this point. A small hiccup, but hopefully we’ll just keep it at just that.”

Bieber — who agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract last fall with a $16 million player option for 2026 — appeared to be on pace to return to the Guardians' rotation in late June, but that could be delayed until after the All-Star break.

Cleveland (33-29) went into Saturday 7 1/2 games behind Detroit in the AL Central, and a half-game out of a wild-card spot.

Guardians starters have the sixth-highest ERA in the American League (4.11).

___

