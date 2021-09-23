Growing pains frustrate No. 10 Ohio St as Akron visits next

As for Akron, the Zips might still be a ways off from being a contender in the MAC. Third-year coach Tom Arth is 2-19 running the show, including 1-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Zips have finished above .500 just twice in the past decade.

Akron gave up 105 points in each of its first two games, losses to Auburn and Temple, before taking down FCS squad Bryant 35-14 last week.

“They’re going to deliver some blows,” Arth said of the Buckeyes. “Are we going to be able to stand in there and take the punches and come back swinging?"

RUNNING FREE

Freshmen TreVeyon Henderson dropped some jaws with his performance last week. His 277 rushing yards broke two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin’s 49-year-old single-game rushing record for an Ohio State freshman. Henderson broke free for third-quarter touchdown romps of 48 and 52 yards. It might have been a different game without him. Fellow freshman back Miyan Williams has shown promise, too, rushing for 125 yards and a TD in the Week 1 win over Minnesota.

ZIPPING IT

Fifth-year senior Kato Nelson started the first two games at quarterback for Akron, but it’s been DJ Irons who's made the biggest impact there. The dual-threat junior, who played at Eastern Kentucky after a year at community college, spelled Nelson in the first two games, then threw for 296 yards on 19-of-23 passing and three touchdowns last week.

“I thought there were some moments when DJ just took over,” Arth said.

COOMBS DEMOTED

Day was so alarmed by the defensive issues after the upset by Oregon that against Tulsa he gave sideline play-calling duties to secondary coach Matt Barnes and sent defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs up to the press box. The Golden Hurricane still piled up 501 yards, but Day said the coaching shift will stand for now. Coombs was a popular defensive assistant under Urban Meyer who was lured back from the NFL by Day in 2020.

FRESHMEN SHINE

A bright spot for the Buckeyes has been the play of some of the first-year guys who have been forced into action by necessity. Safety Cam Martinez broke up three passes and returned an interception for a touchdown last week and cornerback Denzel Burke has been a ball hawk. Luke Wypler is a starter at center and Tyleik Williams and Jack Sawyer are establishing themselves on the defensive line.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, questions a call by the referee during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, left, stiff-arms Tulsa defensive back Travon Fuller during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

Akron running back Jonzell Norrils (6) stiff-arms Auburn defensive end Eku Leota (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.

Akron wide receiver Michael Mathison (3) bobbles a punt reception during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.