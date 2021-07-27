Group seeks legislation to legalize recreational pot in Ohio

Attorney Tom Haren, a spokesperson for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, said the submission of the first 1,000 signatures will require the Attorney General's Office to review and approve petition language within 10 days.

If successful, backers would then need to collect nearly 130,000 valid signatures to put the issue before lawmakers, who will then have four months to decide. Should the Legislature reject the measure, supporters can gather another 130,000 signatures to put the issue on the statewide ballot.