Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row

The Grizzlies led by seven at the half, but the Cavaliers remained close throughout the third quarter and grabbed the lead, at 91-89, in the closing seconds on a 3-pointer by Lamar Stevens.

In the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies built a quick six-point lead after a 3-pointer from Bane, but the Cavs responded with a 9-0 run. It remained close throughout the game’s final seven minutes.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland is 13-4 this season when Jarrett Allen has a double-double.

Grizzlies: Ja Morant went to the locker room late in the first quarter after taking a blow to the back of the neck on a drive to the rim. He returned to the bench a few minutes later and re-entered the game in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Golden State on Friday night.

Grizzlies: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

