Grisham hits grand slam, solo shot, Padres beat Reds 7-5

Joey Votto homered to right leading off the third inning — the 1,000 RBI of his career. — but the Reds bullpen, the worst in the majors, promptly blew the 5-3 lead.

Osich relieved Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez (3-3) with one out and the bases full in the fifth, and Grisham lined a 1-2 slider into the right-field seats.

Joe Musgrove (5-6) was the winning pitcher, despite allowing five runs and four hits through four innings.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: Left-hander Blake Snell, who was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night because of stomach issues, was feeling “slightly better" and is day to day, according to manager Jayce Tingler.

Reds: CF Tyler Naquin missed a third game with a sore right wrist. Manager David Bell said he's expected to be back Thursday. ... OF Max Shrock (left calf strain) and RHP Jeff Hoffman (right shoulder) are doing rehab stints at Louisville.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Ryan Weathers (3-2) is scheduled go for the Padres in the series finale on Thursday against Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (3-10). With Dinelson Lamet landing on the injured list, Weathers was recalled from Triple-A El Paso for the start. Castillo pitched seven shutout innings for the Reds in a 4-1 win over the Braves Saturday.

