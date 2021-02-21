Grimes scores 20, No. 6 Houston routs Cincinnati 90-52

Houston outscored the Bearcats 32-7 over the final 11 minutes of the first half to take a 50-26 lead at the break. Jarreau scored nine points and Mark had eight in the half-ending run.

The Cougars shot 9 of 18 from the field and hit 13 of 13 from the free-throw line during that stretch, while Cincinnati was 2 of 15 from the field and did not have a field goal over the final five minutes of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats played tough for the first eight minutes and held a 19-18 lead behind 6-of-10 shooting but went cold from the floor. ... Cincinnati allowed a season high in points while scoring a season low.

Houston: The Cougars extended their home winning streak to 22 games. ... Houston won the rebounding battle, 47-31, and held a 16-2 advantage in second-chance points. The Cougars also had a 40-16 advantage in points in the paint and 20-6 edge in fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Travels to Tulsa on Wednesday.

Houston: Hosts South Florida on Feb. 28.

