Grigorenko, Bjorkstrand lift Blue Jackets past Predators 4-2

“We had some good looks,” Jeannot said. “We just didn’t get all the bounces tonight .We worked hard. We had some sustained pressure out there, just some mini-breakdowns, and they made us pay for it.”

Nashville took a 1-0 lead first on Jeannot’s first-period goal, but Roslovic pulled Columbus even with his 100th career point at 17:52.

Jarnkrok put the Predators back on top with 2:07 left in the second. But that lead was short-lived as Oliver Bjorkstrand tied it at 2 with a wrister from the right circle at 19:09.

Grigorenko put Columbus ahead for good at 13:50 of the third when he redirected Vladislav Gavrikov's shot.

Juuse Saros stopped 23 shots for Nashville and gave up more than two goals for just the sixth time this season.

“Both teams played hard,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “They wanted to find a way to win the game, and we didn’t do enough to win it.”

NUMBERS GAME

Bjorkstrand played in his 300th NHL game. He leads Columbus in all three major statistical categories this season with a 16-25-41 line. ... Cam Atkinson earned the primary assist on Roslevic’s goal for his 400th NHL point. ... Tortorella earned his 672nd career win, tying him with Mike Keenan for 12th place in NHL history.

SPEED DEMON

Merzlikins skated to the bench in the closing minute to tell Tortorella he would be attempting to score a goal into the empty Nashville net.

“That’s the fastest I’ve seen him skate since he’s been here," Tortorella said. "He was ready to go.”

SPEAKING

“It’s hard to get into the playoffs. We have to do a job. When there are big games, there are tough losses. Is this a tough loss? Yeah, we all feel it, but it’s how you’re able to respond to this.” — Hynes after the Predators fell to the Blue Jackets.

UP NEXT

Predators: Home against Carolina on Friday night.

Blue Jackets: Home against Chicago on Friday night.

—

Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg, center, tries to shoot against Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, right, as Vladislav Gavrikov defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic, top, scores a goal against Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros, front, as Alexandre Carrier defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Nashville Predators' Dante Fabbro, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom, center, tries to shoot the puck between Nashville Predators' Mikael Granlund, left, and Alexandre Carrier during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, top, passes the puck as Nashville Predators' Dante Fabbro defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete