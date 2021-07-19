journal-news logo
X

Greinke expected to start for the Astros against the Indians

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians will start J.C

Cleveland Indians (47-43, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (56-38, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-4, 0.00 ERA) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -230, Indians +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians travel to take on the Houston Astros on Monday.

The Astros are 29-19 on their home turf. Houston is slugging .433 as a unit. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Indians are 23-24 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .399 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Blake Taylor secured his first victory and Chas McCormick went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Emmanuel Clase took his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez leads the Astros with 56 RBIs and is batting .283.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 39 extra base hits and 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .183 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Indians: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Brooks Raley: (health and safety protocols), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Zack Greinke: (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top