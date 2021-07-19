Greinke expected to start for the Astros against the Indians

The Astros are 29-19 on their home turf. Houston is slugging .433 as a unit. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Indians are 23-24 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .399 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Blake Taylor secured his first victory and Chas McCormick went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Emmanuel Clase took his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez leads the Astros with 56 RBIs and is batting .283.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 39 extra base hits and 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .183 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Indians: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Brooks Raley: (health and safety protocols), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Zack Greinke: (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.