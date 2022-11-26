journal-news logo
X

Green's 21 help Youngstown State beat Western Illinois 88-64

news
1 hour ago
Led by Malek Green's 21 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Western Illinois Leathernecks 88-64 on Saturday

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Malek Green scored 21 points as Youngstown State beat Western Illinois 88-64 on Saturday.

Green finished 9 of 13 from the field for the Penguins (5-2). Adrian Nelson added 11 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds and five steals. Brandon Rush recorded 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Alec Rosner finished with 16 points for the Leathernecks (2-4). Quinlan Bennett added 13 points for Western Illinois. In addition, Steph Gabriel finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in...
2
Butler County union to see $3.2 million more in wages as contracts...
3
Former Hamilton fire chief Lyle Moore, a ‘role model and mentor,’ dies...
4
Atrium Medical Center gives ‘fitting tribute’ to organization’s...
5
Deeper look: Amazon workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top