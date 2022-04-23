Greene slowed, Reds' skid hits 10 with 4-2 loss to Cardinals

Cincinnati scored another in the ninth on a fielder's choice groundout by Kyle Farmer, but Drury flied out to center as Giovanny Gallegos closed out his fourth save.

The Reds have been outscored 63-20 during the current slide.

Greene had been one of the few bright spots during Cincinnati's 2-12 start, but the zip was missing from his fastball in his home debut. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first after the Cardinals pushed a run across on back-to-back hits by Dylan Carlson and Goldschmidt and an error by left fielder Tommy Pham.

St. Louis loaded the bases again with one out in the fourth. Greene was pulled in favor of Jeff Hoffman, who gave up a two-run single to Goldschmidt.

The Cardinals took the opener of the weekend series after winning 2 of 3 against the Miami Marlins this week.

MOVES

Cardinals: Made their first roster move since opening day, placing RHP Drew VerHagen (right hip impingement) on the 10-day injured list and recalling LHP Packy Naughton from Triple-A Memphis.

Reds: Activated RHP Lucas Sims from the injured list. RHP Ryan Hendrix was sent to Triple-A.

UP NEXT

The Cards send RHP Dakota Hudson (0-1, 7.71) against Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (1-1, 7.82) on Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run single during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, on Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run single during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, on Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Steven Matz throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Steven Matz throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, left, throws to first after forcing out Cincinnati Reds' Aramis Garcia at second base, completing a double play on Colin Moran during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, left, throws to first after forcing out Cincinnati Reds' Aramis Garcia at second base, completing a double play on Colin Moran during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Greene throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Greene throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado fields a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, before throwing to second base for a force out on Joey Votto during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado fields a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, before throwing to second base for a force out on Joey Votto during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster