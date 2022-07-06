Greene, Reyes lead Tigers to 3rd straight win over Guardians

The Tigers increased their advantage to 6-2 in the fourth on Haase's two-out homer.

Detroit took a six-run lead on Greene's two-out, two-run double in the fifth. The Tigers tacked on three more runs in the sixth to make 11-2.

ROSTER MOVES

Guardians: RHP Nick Sandlin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and LHPs Alex Young and Konnor Pilkington were optioned to the Clippers. Sandlin allowed two runs in one inning of relief on Tuesday.

Tigers: To make room for Hutchison on the active roster, RHP Will Vest was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Detroit opened a spot on the 40-man roster by designating LHP Sam Howard for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: OF Josh Naylor was a late scratch with lingering back spasms. He departed the opener of Monday's doubleheader in the seventh inning. “He's a little sore,” manager Terry Francona said. “I don't know that anything good comes from trying to force the issue.”

Tigers: RHP Alex Faedo has some inflammation in his hip but manager A.J. Hinch hasn't ruled out the possibility of recalling Faedo from Triple-A Toledo to start a game next week. ... RHP Wily Peralta departed in the eighth inning with a left hamstring spasm.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (3-4, 3.16 ERA) will start the finale of the four-game series on Wednesday. In 10 career starts against the Tigers, Bieber is 7-3 with a 2.18 ERA.

Tigers: RHP Michael Pineda (1-3, 3.62 ERA) will be making his second start since coming off the injured list. Pineda, who suffered a fractured finger on May 14 after being struck by a line drive, is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA in five career outings against Cleveland.

