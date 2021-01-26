Greene leads No. 14 Ohio State over No. 7 Maryland 88-86

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The teams met for the first time since the Terps routed the Buckeyes in the conference tournament championship in the last game before last season was ended by COVID-19. This time the Terps, the highest-scoring team in the nation and winners of 10 straight, let the aggressive Buckeyes edge past them late in the game.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes won their second straight over a ranked team by shooting 46% from the floor and playing physical defense. They beat then-No. 11 Michigan 81-77 on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Maryland: After having Thursday's game against Rutgers canceled due to COVID-19 issues, the Terps aren't scheduled to play again until Feb. 4 at Wisconsin.

Ohio State: Plays at No. 16 Indiana on Thursday.

