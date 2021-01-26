X

Greene leads No. 14 Ohio State over No. 7 Maryland 88-86

By MITCH STACY, Associated Press
Madison Greene scored 24 points and Jacy Sheldon had 21 to lead No. 14 Ohio State over No. 7 Maryland 88-86

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Madison Greene scored 24 points, Jacy Sheldon had 21 and No. 14 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland 88-86 on Monday night.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Braxtin Miller put the Buckeyes up 75-69 with 4:22 left. The Terps missed 12 of their next 13 field-goal attempts, allowing the Buckeyes to build a lead down the stretch.

The Terps pulled within five on a pair of foul shots by Ashley Owusu with under a minute left. A late 3-pointer by Chloe Bibby and another by Katie Benzan at the buzzer weren't enough.

Miller scored 18 points and Dorka Juhasz had 16 rebounds as Ohio State (9-1, 5-1) handed Maryland (11-2, 7-1) its first conference loss of the season and snapped the Terps' 24-game Big Ten winning streak going back to last January.

Owusu led Maryland with 33 points. Benzan had 22 on 7-for-12 shooting from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The teams met for the first time since the Terps routed the Buckeyes in the conference tournament championship in the last game before last season was ended by COVID-19. This time the Terps, the highest-scoring team in the nation and winners of 10 straight, let the aggressive Buckeyes edge past them late in the game.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes won their second straight over a ranked team by shooting 46% from the floor and playing physical defense. They beat then-No. 11 Michigan 81-77 on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Maryland: After having Thursday's game against Rutgers canceled due to COVID-19 issues, the Terps aren't scheduled to play again until Feb. 4 at Wisconsin.

Ohio State: Plays at No. 16 Indiana on Thursday.

