Greene has 12 Ks, Marte hits a HR and drives in 2 as Reds beat Angels 6-4

Miguel Andujar was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Greene allowed three runs on six hits and walked none. Luis Mey (2-0) pitched the eighth inning and gave up Jo Adell's second solo homer of the game but got the win.

Elly De La Cruz walked with two out in the fifth and then scored from first base on a single by Andujar.

Mike Trout doubled and then scored when Taylor Ward hit the next pitch — a 100 mph fastball — to right field for a single in the first. Adell hit a solo homer in the seventh.

De La Cruz singled to lead off the fourth and scored when Andujar hit the fourth consecutive sinker thrown by Kyle Hendricks for a double. After Austin Hays walked, Marte doubled to drive in Andujar and give the Reds a 3-1 lead.

Marte extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Key moment

After Marte struck out swinging to lead off the ninth, Trevino singled, Ke’Bryan Hayes was hit by a pitch and pinch-hitter Will Benson walked to load the bases before Friedl gave Cincinnati the lead for good.

Key stat

Greene is the first Reds pitcher to strike out at least 12 batters and walk none since Johnny Cueto on June 11, 2014.

Up next

Cincinnati's Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.73 ERA) is set to pitch Wednesday against Yusei Kikuchi (6-8, 3.52) to wrap up a three-game series.

