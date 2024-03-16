Green scores 26 points as Rockets beat Cavaliers 117-103 for their fifth straight victory

Green added four assists while hitting 4 of 9 from 3.

Houston led 70-54 at halftime and entered the fourth quarter with a 25-point lead.

The Rockets have won seven of their last eight, pulling within three games of the Golden State Warriors for the final Western Conference play-in spot.

Caris LeVert scored 21 points for Cleveland. Georges Niang had 14 and Donovan Mitchell added 13.

Mitchell was playing in his second game back from a seven-game absence with a left knee bruise. Mitchell appeared to sustain a bloody nose in the second half and sat much of the fourth quarter. The Cavs were without Max Strus (right knee sprain) and Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain).

Cavs veteran center Tristan Thompson made his return from a 25-game NBA suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug policy by testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Thompson had five points and five rebounds in 16 minutes.

Cleveland hasn’t won back-to-back games since Feb. 25-27, going 4-6 since. The Cavs fell one game behind Milwaukee for second place in the Eastern Conference.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Indiana on Monday night.

Rockets: Visit Washington on Tuesday night.

