Green and Creighton host Xavier

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts Xavier after Jasen Green scored 26 points in Creighton's 93-88 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Bluejays have gone 8-2 at home. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 33.1 rebounds. Green paces the Bluejays with 5.2 boards.

The Musketeers are 3-4 in Big East play. Xavier is seventh in the Big East scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Creighton is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The Bluejays and Musketeers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Swartz averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Josh Dix is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Carroll is averaging 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Musketeers. Malik Moore is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.