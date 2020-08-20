Gray scheduled to start for Cincinnati at St. Louis

The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.26.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.