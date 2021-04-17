Gray scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Cleveland

The Reds went 16-13 on their home field in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits per game last year and totaled 90 home runs as a team.

The Indians finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Cleveland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.11 last season while striking out 10.4 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (illness).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.