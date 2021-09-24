journal-news logo
Gray scheduled to start as Cincinnati hosts Washington

By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
The Nationals will start Paolo Espino on Friday while the Reds are expected to counter with Sonny Gray

Washington Nationals (64-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (78-75, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (5-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (7-8, 3.98 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -185, Nationals +159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Reds are 40-37 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .425 this season. Joey Votto leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Nationals are 29-46 on the road. Washington has slugged .420 this season. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .559.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-2. Patrick Corbin earned his ninth victory and Soto went 3-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Washington. Luis Castillo registered his 16th loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Votto leads the Reds with 33 home runs and is batting .270.

Soto leads the Nationals with 29 home runs and has 92 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals: 5-5, .286 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Carter Kieboom: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

