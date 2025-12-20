Gray leads Oklahoma State against Cincinnati after 20-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits Cincinnati after Micah Gray scored 20 points in Oklahoma State's 90-58 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Bearcats are 3-4 on their home court. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 37.6 rebounds. Kylie Torrence leads the Bearcats with 7.0 boards.

The Cowgirls are 1-1 on the road. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 scoring 93.8 points per game while shooting 50.7%.

Cincinnati averages 74.3 points, 14.5 more per game than the 59.8 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State scores 25.8 more points per game (93.8) than Cincinnati allows (68.0).

The Bearcats and Cowgirls square off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is averaging 18.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Bearcats. Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Achol Akot is averaging 11 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Cowgirls. Gray is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 90.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.