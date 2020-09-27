X

Gray expected to start for the Reds against Twins

By The Associated Press
The Reds will start Sonny Gray on Sunday and the Twins are expected to counter with Rich Hill

Cincinnati Reds (30-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-23, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.73 ERA) Minnesota: Rich Hill (2-2, 3.27 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cincinnati will face off on Sunday.

The Twins are 24-6 in home games. Minnesota has hit 91 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 16, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Reds have gone 14-16 away from home. Cincinnati has hit 90 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Eugenio Suarez leads them with 15, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 56 hits and has 33 RBIs.

Suarez leads the Reds with 36 RBIs and is batting .197.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Byron Buxton: (concussion), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

