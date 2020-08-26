Gray expected to start for Reds at Brewers

The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee hit 250 total home runs with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.

The Reds went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Milwaukee leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.