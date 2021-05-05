Gray expected to start as Reds host the White Sox

The Reds are 9-7 on their home turf. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .322, good for second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the lineup with a mark of .412.

The White Sox are 7-6 in road games. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.48. Dylan Cease leads the team with a 2.37 earned run average.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-0. Cease earned his second victory and Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Jeff Hoffman registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with nine home runs and has 20 RBIs.

Nick Madrigal is second on the White Sox with 27 hits and is batting .318.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .286 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Garrett Crochet: (upper back), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.