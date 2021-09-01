journal-news logo
Gray expected to start as Reds host the Cardinals

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Reds will roll out Sonny Gray to the mound Wednesday and the Cardinals will give J.A

St. Louis Cardinals (67-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-62, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: J.A. Happ (8-6, 5.76 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals will take on the Reds Wednesday.

The Reds are 36-30 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .429 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .565.

The Cardinals are 32-33 on the road. St. Louis has hit 142 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads the club with 26, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-1. Jon Lester secured his fifth victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Luis Castillo took his 14th loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 57 extra base hits and is slugging .565.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 26 home runs and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .197 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Andrew Miller: (foot), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

