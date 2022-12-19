journal-news logo
X

Graham, Shelton lead LMU to 70-59 win over Cleveland State

news
1 hour ago
Michael Graham had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Cameron Shelton scored 15 with seven boards and Loyola Marymount defeated Cleveland State 70-59

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Graham had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Cameron Shelton scored 15 with seven boards and Loyola Marymount defeated Cleveland State 70-59 on Sunday night.

Shelton hit two 3-pointers for the Lions (9-4). Keli Leaupepe recorded nine points.

Deshon Parker led the way for the Vikings (6-6) with 15 points. Tujautae Williams added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Drew Lowder scored 11.

Loyola Marymount took a 40-24 lead into halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
7 holiday-themed events in SW Ohio to check out through the beginning...
2
The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a...
3
McCrabb: No laughing matter: Comedian says inexpensive heart test may...
4
Looking back at the year in Butler County news
5
Foundation honors people who are givers to Middletown community
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top