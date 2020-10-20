Governor: spiking virus cases endanger in-person learning

At least 16 school districts have scaled back to either hybrid concepts — in-person and remote learning — or fully remote models because of high rates of spread in the community, DeWine said. At least 50 districts are now fully on-line, with nearly 300,000 students unable to attend classes in-person, the governor said.

Less than two hours after DeWine's warning, Ohio’s largest district, Columbus City Schools, announced it would stick with remote learning until at least mid-January, postponing most of its plans to start bringing students back to school in person in a blended learning model.