Governor: Record number of Ohioans in hospital from COVID-19

More than nine of every 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19 since June have been unvaccinated, DeWine said.

“If you’re vaccinated, the chances of you ending up in the hospital are pretty darn slim,” the governor said.

Even as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, facilities are struggling with staffing levels. The Cleveland Clinic had more than 2,700 staff members out with the coronavirus on Wednesday, also a pandemic record, Wylie said.

DeWine is ordering the deployment of 1,250 members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals. That's on top of the more than 1,000 members of the Guard that DeWine called up earlier this month.

A total of 20,320 new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 7,592.86 new cases per day on Dec. 13 to 12,525.57 new cases per day on Dec. 27, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The number of positive tests is likely higher because of the widespread distribution of free, in-home testing kits whose results aren't being reported, said DeWine. But dealing with underreported case numbers is not as important as people having the ability to be tested quickly, he said.

