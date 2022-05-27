DeWine proposes ‘significant’ spending to protect schools

DeWine also announced plans to “dramatically increase” the number of officials with Ohio's School Safety Center working with schools on safety and security. He also did not specify how many more he's proposing. A message was left with the center.

In addition, the governor announced plans — without specifying a dollar amount — to pay for “comprehensive” training for all Ohio educators to help identify troubled children early on.

In the wake of the 2019 Dayton massacre that killed nine and wounded more than two dozen, DeWine announced his "STRONG Ohio" plan to address gun violence. His proposals include higher penalties for violent felons caught with guns and to ensure that mentally ill people don't have guns if a court deems them dangerous to themselves and others.

Republican lawmakers have refused to vote on such proposals and instead sent the governor bills weakening gun control measures, including a bill making concealed weapons permits optional for anyone legally allowed to carry a gun. DeWine signed that measure into law in March and said Friday he stands by that decision.

DeWine urged lawmakers to pass his proposals, along with a pending measure that would set standards for training armed school employees in districts that allow it. Messages were left for GOP legislative leaders.

Asked about tougher gun control measures, the governor said his mission as a leader is to work on proposals that have a chance of passing.

“What I’m not going to do is spend time on things I know this General Assembly will not pass,” DeWine said.