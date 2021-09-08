Governor candidate: Corruption allegations baseless, untrue

Nan Whaley, the mayor of Dayton and a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, said unfounded claims were made against her in a federal investigation into illegal activity in Dayton and nothing was found. Whaley was never charged.

Whaley said she only learned of the mention of her name in federal search warrant affidavits this week. The warrants were unsealed in 2017 and 2021. Their existence and the allegations were first reported by Ohio Capital Journal.