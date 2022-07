Gorman's home run propels Cardinals past Reds 7-3

Corey Dickerson added an RBI single in the sixth.

Donovan, who had been slowed by the flu, hit a two-run single in the seventh to make it 7-3. He also had a sacrifice fly in the first.

Dylan Carlson walked three times and had an RBI double in the second.

Cincinnati scored twice in the opening inning on a single by Kyle Farmer. Joey Votto had an RBI single in the third.

Greene allowed four runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked three.

BIG OPPORTUNITY

The Cardinals play 48 of their next 69 games against teams that currently have losing records. St. Louis is 26-13 versus opponents under .500 this season.

TWO FOR ONE

St. Louis turned its major league-high 104th double play to end the second inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle remained in Cincinnati to throw on the side. He is expected to rejoin the team after the All-Star break. Mahle was placed on the 15-day injured list July 5 with a right shoulder strain.

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson went on the 15-day IL with a neck strain. He allowed four runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday and is 6-6 with a 4.10 ERA. St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol indicated Hudson has been pitching through the neck issue in his last two starts. ... OF/INF Juan Yepez was put on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain. Yepez went 0 for 2 on Thursday and is hitting .254 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati LHP Nick Lodolo (2-2, 4.44 ERA) faces RHP Miles Mikolas (6-7, 2.62) in the middle game of the series Saturday afternoon. Lodolo, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft out of TCU, has not pitched past the sixth inning in any of his five starts this season. Mikolas has allowed 12 home runs in 55 innings against the Reds.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) is congratulated by teammate Corey Dickerson after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) is congratulated by teammate Corey Dickerson after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson, right, follows through on an RBI single as Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson, right, follows through on an RBI single as Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) and Tommy Edman celebrate a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds following a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) and Tommy Edman celebrate a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds following a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer (17) is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman after being caught between second and third during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer (17) is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman after being caught between second and third during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, left, is tagged out at second by Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, left, is tagged out at second by Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson (3) reacts after hitting an RBI double as Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski, left, watches during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson (3) reacts after hitting an RBI double as Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski, left, watches during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado follows through on a sacrifice fly to score Tommy Edman during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado follows through on a sacrifice fly to score Tommy Edman during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson