GOP's Rob Portman backs Timken to succeed him in US Senate

In the end, though, Portman said he believes Timken has the best chance at the ballot box.

“I am confident in her ability to win both the primary and the general elections, ensuring that this Senate seat remains Republican with a 50-50 Senate, and so much at stake,” he said.

The winner of the Republican primary will face the winner of a Democratic primary that includes 10-term U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and progressive Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection attorney.

Harper has pushed the Ohio Democratic Party not to take sides in the race, leaving the decision to voters. A similar argument made by some top Democrats in the governor's race resulted in the candidate favored to receive the nod to request the party stay neutral. Democrats will make their decision on the Senate race this week.