GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan jumps into US Senate race in Ohio

In particular, Mandel has adopted Trump's style in his campaign, criticizing immigrants, ethnic groups and Democrats on Twitter, blasting the media as the enemy and condemning COVID-19 vaccine and masking requirements.

Dolan, meanwhile, has said someone once called him the “nicest meanest person" they had met and that he tries not to resort to name-calling.

The 56-year-old, whose family owns the Cleveland Indians, spent weeks on his listening tour ahead of his announcement. He has served as both a state representative and state senator representing Cleveland-area districts.

On social issues, Dolan has supported restrictions on abortion, but he voted against a bill restricting the procedure at the first detectable fetal heartbeat because he believed it would draw an expensive federal court challenge that seemed at the time unwinnable.

“I vote on common-sense, conservative matters that make a difference in people’s lives,” he has said.

Dolan also sponsored a package of firearm reforms proposed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine after the deadly 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, challenging those who saw it as assailing Second Amendment rights. Despite initial bipartisan support, the bill stalled.

As chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Dolan just finished helping to negotiate the two-year, $75 billion state budget that included a 3% personal income tax cut for Ohioans and enacted a bipartisan school-funding solution that was years in the making.

Dolan also has shared thoughts on the decision to change the Indians' team name after 105 years. He called it an unfortunate consequence of the "culture wars."