GOP-led Ohio asks Supreme Court to take Trump election case

Despite appearing to support the effort, Yost expressed skepticism in his filing about the central court remedy sought by Texas, which wants justices to order Legislatures to appoint a new set of electors in the targeted states.

“Federal courts, just like state courts, lack authority to change the legislatively chosen method for appointing presidential electors,” Yost said. “And so federal courts, just like state courts, lack authority to order legislatures to appoint electors without regard to the results of an already-completed election.”

Still, Yost said it is time for the Supreme Court to definitively rule on how the Electors Clause of the U.S. Constitution should be interpreted. The provision says legislators, not the executive and judicial branches, set rules for selecting electors.

Yost emphasized that he has no concerns about election results in Ohio, where voters favored Trump over Biden by more than 8 percentage points.

___

The Associated Press erroneously reported that Ohio had joined an effort at the Supreme Court to overturn 2020 election results, but the brief filed by Attorney General Dave Yost in the case did not side with either party in the case. Yost is supporting a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to have the Supreme Court take the case, but only to resolve a matter of future law, not to overturn the 2020 results.