GOP lawmakers, Ohio AG, want public safety a factor in bail

In Ohio, separate legislation still in the committee process would eliminate the presumption that cash bail is the first recourse of a judge when setting terms of release. Supporters of this bipartisan measure, which include several conservative groups, say it gives judges more discretion to keep dangerous offenders behind bars while awaiting trial, while creating a fairer release system for offenders who don’t pose a risk.

Backers of this bill say the measures up for debate Wednesday run counter to efforts to eliminate cash bail.

Last year, Illinois eliminated cash bail as part of major changes to the state's criminal justice laws. Critics said it will result in dangerous people being set free while awaiting trial. Supporters say the measure gives judges more discretion to hold people based on threats they might pose.

New York State eliminated cash bail for many nonviolent offenses in 2020, raising similar concerns about public safety. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed toughening the law in wake of a COVID-era spike in violence. New Jersey in 2017 also eliminated cash bail.