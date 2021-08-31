GOP Justice Pat DeWine leaves race for Ohio chief justice

DeWine, 52, is a Republican and the son of GOP Gov. Mike DeWine. A former county and appeals court judge, he was elected to his first six-year term on the high court in 2016 and is up for reelection next year.

The court’s current make-up is a 4-3 GOP majority, and Pat DeWine said in a statement he believed the best way to preserve that majority was for him to run for his own seat.