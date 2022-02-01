Goodwin's 21 points help Cavs rally, beat Pelicans 93-90

“We were a team who spent three days reading our press clippings about how good we are,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game, expecting his team to recover from Sunday's loss.

But for much of Monday's game, the Cavs didn't look much better and trailed 73-63 early in the fourth.

They were able to stay close thanks to Goodwin, whose 3-pointer pulled the Cavs within 84-81 before Isaac Okoro knocked one down from long range to make it 86-84 with 3:31 left. Allen then grabbed an offensive rebound and dunked to tie it 90-all with 1:32 left.

Goodwin originally signed a 10-day contract with the team in December before it was converted to a two-way deal.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Missed their first 12 3-point attempts. ... Coach Willie Green said Ingram is “getting better and better.” Ingram is one of just three NBA players averaging at least 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and three or less turnovers. The Nets' Kevin Durant and the Heat's Jimmy Butler are the others. ... Rookie F Trey Murphy Jr. was active after being cleared from the NBA health and safety protocols.

Cavaliers: Won their fifth straight at home. ... Cleveland is 11-2 in its last 13 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which is becoming noticeably louder and fuller as the season progresses. ... F Lauri Markkanen missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right ankle. Bickerstaff said Markkanen is improving and has done some “light” basketball work.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Continue their road trip Tuesday at Detroit.

Cavaliers: Visit Houston on Wednesday.

___

