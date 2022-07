Goldschmidt, Pujols lift Cardinals to 11-3 win over Reds

Tommy Edman had his fourth multihit game in his past five games with a double and a single. He also draw a walk and scored three runs.

Miles Mikolas (7-7) gave up a home run to Jonathan India to start the game, then allowed just two hits in the next six innings in his seven-inning outing. The 33-year-old starter has permitted no more than three runs in 17 of 19 starts this season.

Rookie Nick Lodolo (2-3) had a rough two-inning outing, allowing five earned runs. He gave up five hits, walked three, plunked two batters and threw a wild pitch.

Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa left the game in the eighth when he tried to catch a foul ball and slid leg-first into a wall. He left walking on his own.

An X-ray taken at the stadium revealed no fracture and he is listed as day-to-day.

India hit his seventh career leadoff homer and his second this season.

MARMOL MEETS WITH CABRERA

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he met with lefty reliever Genesis Cabrera before Saturday’s game. Cabrera spiked the ball when he was about to be replaced on the mound in Friday’s game. Marmol said there are no issues between them. Cabrera, 25, has a 2.60 ERA over 34 2/3 innings.

DAY OFF AND NO ALL-STAR GAME APPEARANCE

3B Nola Arenado sat out Saturday’s game with low back tightness. Arenado said he has been dealing with a back issue since early June. Arenado also said he will not play in the All-Star Game and use that time to rest his back. Rookie Brendan Donovan started at third base.

CATCHER INTERFERENCE

C Andrew Knizner was called for catcher interference in the fifth inning. It was his second one called in this homestand with the first one coming Tuesday against the Dodgers.

SATURDAY IN THE PARK

The temperature at game time was 99 degrees at sun-splashed Busch Stadium. This was the last Saturday day game this season for the Cardinals at home. The final 11 regular-season Saturdays after the All-Star break shift to evenings. St. Louis is 12-4 on Saturdays this season (6-2 at home). It is the Cardinals’ most successful day of the week.

TWO FOR ONE

St. Louis turned double plays in the fifth and sixth innings. Those two double plays hike the Cardinals' season total to 106, which leads MLB.

ROSTER MOVE

The Reds selected the contract of RHP Ryan Hendrix from Triple-A Louisville. He will be making his second appearance with the Reds this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Dauri Moreta was placed on the injured list. Moreta, who pitched a scoreless inning in relief on Friday, is on the IL for the first time this season. The Reds did not reveal and specifics about his injury. ... RHP Luis Cessa (left side) has played catch Thursday and Friday from 75 feet and then from 90 feet. He expects to return after the All-Star break.

Cardinals: CF Harrison Bader (right foot plantar fasciitis) remains working through the rehab process and will remain in St. Louis doing baseball activities during the All-Star break. He was eligible to come off the injured list July 7. He is expected to return after the All-Star break. Bader has been out since June 27.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.45) will make the 11th appearance and start of his career, all this season. It will be his second start against the Cardinals.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) is set to return as the St. Louis starter. He threw 4 1/3 innings Tuesday night for Triple-A Memphis in his third rehab appearance.

