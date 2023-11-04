Golden State takes road win streak into matchup with Cleveland

Golden State looks to prolong its four-game road win streak with a victory against Cleveland
news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
X

Golden State Warriors (5-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits Cleveland looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

Cleveland went 51-31 overall a season ago while going 31-10 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Golden State went 44-38 overall, 30-22 in Western Conference games and 11-30 on the road a season ago. The Warriors shot 47.9% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Warriors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Fire destroys Madison Twp. business’ barn that housed trucks
2
Bicyclist killed in crash involving Rumpke truck on Ohio 4 in Hamilton
3
CincyLink: Butler County announces bus to downtown Cincinnati
4
Tickets to see New Kids on the Block at Riverbend are on sale now
5
ELECTION 2023: Voters to choose from 5 Middletown school board...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top