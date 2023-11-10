Golden State and Cleveland meet in out-of-conference game

The Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in non-conference action
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits Golden State for a non-conference matchup.

Golden State finished 44-38 overall with a 33-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Warriors averaged 29.8 assists per game on 43.1 made field goals last season.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall with a 20-21 record on the road last season. The Cavaliers shot 48.8% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 115-104 on Nov. 5. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: day to day (personal), Gary Payton II: day to day (illness).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Sam Merrill: day to day (illness), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

