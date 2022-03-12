Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Golden scores 18, Richmond beats Dayton 68-64 in A10 tourney

news
1 hour ago
Grant Golden had 18 points and nine rebounds as Richmond narrowly defeated Dayton 68-64 in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney semifinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Grant Golden had 18 points and nine rebounds as Richmond narrowly beat Dayton 68-64 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Tyler Burton had 16 points and eight rebounds for Richmond (22-12). Matt Grace added 12 points and Jacob Gilyard had 11 points.

Toumani Camara had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Flyers (23-10). DaRon Holmes II added 15 points and three blocks, and Koby Brea had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Middletown City Council calls special meeting to go into executive...
2
Local woman pens children’s book with message for all ages
3
Mission Roll Call looks to lower veteran suicide with nationwide...
4
‘Mamaw’ who never turned her back on those in need was ‘all about her...
5
Top local news for Friday, Mar. 11, 2022
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top